Air India Express Jeddah-Kozhikode flight makes precautionary landing in Kochi. Here's what happened

An Air India Express flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode made a precautionary landing at Cochin International Airport, Kochi, Kerala, on Thursday (December 18). An airline spokesperson said the flight was diverted to Kochi and landed safely there. “All guests are being connected to Kozhikode by road,” the spokesperson said.

Why was Air India Express Jeddah-Kozhikode flight diverted? The Air India Express spokesperson said, “Our Jeddah-Kozhikode flight was diverted to Kochi and made a precautionary landing due to suspected damage to the aircraft’s tyre likely caused by a foreign object on the runway at Jeddah airport."

Advertisement

“The aircraft landed safely in Kochi, and all guests are being connected to Kozhikode by road. We regret the inconvenience caused and reiterate that safety remains our highest priority in every aspect of our operations,” the spokesperson said.

"Also, it is not an emergency landing. It is a precautionary landing to Kochi as Karipur is a table-top airport," the official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Earlier, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), in a statement, said that it successfully facilitated the "safe emergency landing" of Air India Express flight IX 398 from Jeddah to Kozhikode, which was diverted to Kochi due to a technical issue involving the right main landing gear and tyre failure.

Advertisement

“The aircraft landed safely at 9.07 am under full emergency conditions,” it said.

Also Read | Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight

"All emergency services were activated in advance, and there were no injuries reported among passengers or crew. Post-landing inspection confirmed that both right-side tyres had burst," a CIAL spokesperson said in the statement.

Subsequently, the runway was cleared and released for operations, the statement added.

Air India Express launches direct Pune-Abu Dhabi flight Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol announced on December 3 that Air India Express has launched a direct flight service from Pune to Abu Dhabi.

Taking it to X, he noted, “Another milestone for Pune Airport!...Air India Express has launched its direct Pune-Abu Dhabi flight service starting today, marking a significant expansion in the city's global connectivity...”

Advertisement

Also Read | Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight

He also pointed out that the new flight route expands travel and trade opportunities while putting Pune on the global aviation map.

"This new route not only strengthens Pune's presence on the international aviation map but also opens up fresh opportunities for travel, trade, investment, and cultural exchange..." he wrote on X.

"With enhanced accessibility to the Middle East, this service is set to benefit thousands of passengers and further boost Pune's growing international footprint," he added.