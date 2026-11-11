Air India flight to Mumbai moved to isolation bay after hijack threat at Kolkata airport: What we know

The Air India flight was moved to an isolation bay on Wednesday morning.

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published11 Nov 2026, 12:24 PM IST
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Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight moved to isolation bay after hijack threat message found on board
Air India Kolkata-Mumbai flight moved to isolation bay after hijack threat message found on board(PTI)

A hijack threat note was found in the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight shortly before its scheduled departure from Kolkata airport on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The airport authorities moved the aircraft to an isolation bay at the airport. The flight was scheduled to take off at 10.20 am.

The note, which warned that the aircraft would be hijacked at 11.10 am, was found in the aircraft's washroom just before departure, Kolkata airport director Vikram Singh told PTI.

All passengers who had boarded the aircraft were deboarded and the plane was moved to an isolation bay for security checks, Singh added.

Security protocols were immediately activated, with officials conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft as a precautionary measure, he added.

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