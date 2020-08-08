An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Kozhikode Air India Express crash LIVE updates

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits Kozhikode airport, where an Air India Express flight crash landed yesterday.

He was a great son & always first one to help others in need. His teachers still appreciate him: Neela Sathe, mother of late captain DV Sathe who was flying the flight which crash-landed at #Kozhikode airport

One of the passengers who died in Kozhikode flight crash on Friday has tested positive for Covid-19, Kerala minister KT Jaleel was quoted as saying news agency PTI.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan visits Kozhikode Airport.

Following Friday's tragedy, Air India changes its social media display pictures to black colour.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to visit Kozhikode airport today.

All those who were involved in rescue operations at Kozhikode Airport should go into self-quarantine. State Government to conduct #COVID19 tests of all: KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister

A DGCA official today said that the Digital Flight Data Recorder was recovered from the aircraft, while the floorboard was being cut to retrieve the Cockpit Voice Recorder, ac ANI reported. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation. These will be brought to Delhi for further investigation.

Part of aircraft torn apart during rescue ops: V Muraleedharan. MoS external affairs V Muraleedharan, who reached the Kerala plane crash site early this morning, said he saw debris and the aircraft broken into two pieces. He added that some part of aircraft was torn apart during rescue operations.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will meet in Delhi on Saturday over the crash-landing of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode on Friday.

A family of five, returning to their hometown at Koducalli in Kozhikode from Dubai, were aboard the fateful Air India Express flight that crash-landed at the Kozhikode airport claiming at least 18 lives on Friday.

Incident occurred around 7:40 pm. Aircraft overshot runway & fell off tabletop, splitting into two. Over 40 CISF personnel, Quick Response Team & Chief Airport Security Officer reached in minutes & started evacuation with Airports Authority of India: MA Ganapathy, Special DG CISF https://t.co/48DVkyx9k8 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020





"Eighteen people, including two pilots, have lost their lives. It is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released," said Puri on the Air India Express flight that crash-landed on Friday evening.

Two special relief flights have been arranged from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members in the crash-landing incident at Kozhikode, according to Air India Express.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated