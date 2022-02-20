Air India landing amid Storm Eunice: See what Kiran Bedi has to say. Watch video

Former lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi took to Twitter to cheer for the two Air Indian that managed to land safely in London's Heathrow airport amid gusting wind of Storm Eunice sweeping the northwestern Europe for which hundreds of flights have been cancelled. Bedi shared the video of the landing which went viral on social media, chiming in praises for the pilots on a job well done.

Bedi wrote, “air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice. High praise for the skilled AI pilot." This comes at a time when Storm Eunice carved a deadly trail across northwest Europe leaving transport networks in disarray and killing at least 16 people due to falling trees and flying debris caused by the fierce winds in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Poland.

Air India Flight lands safely in London in the middle of ongoing Storm Eunice . High praise for the skilled AI pilot. 😊🙏👍🥰 @airindiain pic.twitter.com/yyBgvky1Y6 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 19, 2022

The landing was live-streamed by YouTube channel Big Jet TV which livestreams landing and take-offs of planes at Heathrow, with commentator Jerry Dyers describing each and every movement of the aircraft, Hindustan Times reported. According to reports, the flights landed at Heathrow on Friday afternoon. AI-147 was from Hyderabad and had Anchit Bhardwaj as the captain; AI-145 was from Goa and Aditya Rao was the captain.

Meanwhile, train operators in Britain urged people not to travel, after most of the network was shut down when Eunice brought the strongest wind gust ever recorded in England -- 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour. The train network in the Netherlands was paralysed, with no Eurostar and Thalys international services running from Britain and France after damage to overhead power lines. France and Ireland were also grappling with rail disruption and power cuts, and Germany's rail operator Deutsche Bahn said "more than 1,000 kilometres" (620 miles) of track had suffered damage.

