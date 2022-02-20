Air India landing amid Storm Eunice: See what Kiran Bedi has to say. Watch video

Meanwhile, train operators in Britain urged people not to travel, after most of the network was shut down when Eunice brought the strongest wind gust ever recorded in England -- 122 miles (196 kilometres) per hour. The train network in the Netherlands was paralysed, with no Eurostar and Thalys international services running from Britain and France after damage to overhead power lines. France and Ireland were also grappling with rail disruption and power cuts, and Germany's rail operator Deutsche Bahn said "more than 1,000 kilometres" (620 miles) of track had suffered damage.