Air India launches 'Basic' fare option on domestic routes: No free meals, lower prices for economy passengers

Air India has added a fourth fare tier to its domestic booking structure, introducing a 'Basic' category designed for travellers who would rather keep their ticket price low and purchase additional services separately.

The new option, currently being trialled on select domestic routes, removes complimentary meals from the standard Economy Class package whilst retaining baggage allowances, marking the airline's most explicit move yet towards an unbundled pricing model on Indian domestic services.

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What Air India's New 'Basic' Fare Includes and What It Leaves Out The Basic fare covers a 15 kg checked baggage allowance and a 7 kg cabin baggage allowance, bringing it broadly in line with standard domestic norms on baggage. Complimentary beverage service, including tea and coffee, remains part of the offering. What is absent is the complimentary meal that passengers on Air India's existing fare tiers have come to expect.

The airline has been clear that the new category is additive rather than a replacement for existing options. "The introduction of Basic fare simply adds another layer of choice, particularly for price-conscious travellers who prefer a more unbundled offering," the airline said in a statement.

Passengers who book a Basic fare are not locked out of in-flight dining entirely. Meals can be pre-purchased up to 24 hours before departure, with options spanning Vegetarian, Non-Vegetarian, Jain, and Diabetic categories.

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Read the Air India Press Note

How the Basic Fare Fits Into Air India's Existing Fare Structure Air India already operates three branded fare families on domestic routes: Value, Classic, and Flex, each of which includes complimentary meals and a range of bundled benefits at progressively higher price points. These were introduced in 2024 as part of a broader effort to restructure and clarify the airline's customer proposition.

The Basic fare sits below all three. "The introduction of Basic fare builds on Air India's branded fare families - Value, Classic, and Flex - introduced in 2024 as part of the airline's effort to simplify and enhance its customer offering," the airline stated.

The existing tiers remain available in full, and no changes have been made to the inclusions or pricing of Value, Classic, or Flex bookings.

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Meal Pre-Purchase and Schedule Change Protections for Basic Fare Passengers Air India has built a degree of consumer protection into the Basic fare structure for passengers who opt to pre-purchase meals. In the event of a schedule change or re-accommodation onto a different flight, pre-purchased meals will be automatically transferred to the new service. If the meal option is unavailable on the replacement flight, passengers will receive a full refund.

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The pre-purchase window closes 24 hours before departure, giving travellers a reasonable period to add catering to their booking after the initial ticket purchase.

Where and How the Air India Basic Fare Can Currently Be Booked The Air India Basic fare is available exclusively through Air India's direct booking channels during the current trial phase. These include the airline's website, mobile application, contact centre, and airport ticketing offices. It is not yet available through third-party travel agents or online travel platforms.

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The airline confirmed that the Basic fare is being trialled on select domestic routes and that a broader rollout will be guided by passenger response. "Air India will assess customer response and feedback during the pilot phase to guide decisions on the future of the offering," the airline said.

Air India Frames the Move as a Pro-Consumer Step Towards Greater Transparency The airline has positioned the Basic fare as a reflection of evolving traveller preferences rather than a cost-cutting measure, framing unbundling as a mechanism that gives passengers greater agency over what they spend.

By separating out meal costs from the base fare, Air India argues it is enabling price-sensitive passengers to avoid paying for services they do not want, whilst preserving a full-service experience for those on higher fare tiers who prefer an all-inclusive journey.

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The Basic fare can be booked alongside, and not instead of, the existing Value, Classic, and Flex options, preserving the full range of choice for domestic passengers.

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