Air India launches first Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight

While speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said, "Today is a historic day for Maharashtra, India, and Air India. The civil aviation sector in India is on the cusp of transformation, and India is the third largest civil aviation market in the world with a growth of 10.6 percent CAGR in the last ten years. Air India has played a significant role in the sector's transformation in the past and will continue to contribute to the growth of the industry. With Air India's legacy, culture, and vision, the airline will take Indian Civil Aviation to newer heights."

