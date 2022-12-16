Air India launches first Mumbai-San Francisco non-stop flight

Air India launched its first non-stop direct flight from Mumbai and San Francisco on December 15. The flight will operate thrice a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with the newly-inducted Boeing 777-200LR aircraft.
The Mumbai-San Francisco flight was inaugurated virtually by Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia from the national capital while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson joined in from Mumbai.
While speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said, "Today is a historic day for Maharashtra, India, and Air India. The civil aviation sector in India is on the cusp of transformation, and India is the third largest civil aviation market in the world with a growth of 10.6 percent CAGR in the last ten years. Air India has played a significant role in the sector's transformation in the past and will continue to contribute to the growth of the industry. With Air India's legacy, culture, and vision, the airline will take Indian Civil Aviation to newer heights."
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde while appreciating Air India for launching its service to San Francisco from Mumbai said, he eagerly awaited the launch to other locations from the city.
Air India is now planning to connect Mumbai to Frankfurt, Paris and New York in 2023. While with AI 179, the carrier's India-US flight frequency will go up to 40 flights per week. At present, Air India runs non-stop flights between Mumbai to New York, Delhi to New York, Newark, Washington DC, San Francisco, and Chicago, and from Bengaluru to San Francisco.
In a statement, Air India said, "Air India continues to develop Mumbai as an important hub for international as well as domestic traffic. The launch of the Mumbai-San Francisco route will be followed by Mumbai-New York City (JFK), Mumbai-Frankfurt, and Mumbai-Paris. Additional domestic flights originating from Mumbai will also be added,"
Air India has been trying to expand its service and fleet ever since the Tatas took over the airline in January. Wilson had earlier said that the company now plans to increase its market share to 30 percent in domestic and international routes.
(With inputs from agencies)
