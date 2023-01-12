Air India launches several new routes to Heathrow, Gatwick in UK - check details1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Air India on Thursday launched 17 new flights to the UK as it looks to expand its market share on international routes. This includes 12 weekly flights to London's Gatwick Airport and five additional services to Heathrow.