In the last few weeks, Air India has laid off more than 180 non-flying staff, sources close to the development cited. However, the airline revealed that the affected people could not utilise the voluntary retirement schemes and reskilling opportunities.

Speaking about it, an Air India spokesperson on Friday said, as part of fitment process, employees in non-flying functions have been assigned roles based on organisational needs and individual merit.

“A comprehensive process has been followed to assess the suitability of all employees over the past 18 months. During this phase, there have also been multiple Voluntary Retirement Schemes and reskilling opportunities offered to employees."

"However, for less than 1 per cent of our employee base who have not been able to utilise VRS or reskilling opportunities, we have to part ways. We are honouring all contractual obligations during this process," the statement added.

The airline, however, did not reveal the exact number or lay offs.

The airline was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, efforts were made to streamline the business model.

Two rounds of VRS were offered since the takeover by the Tata Group.

As part of the multi-year transformational initiative Vihaan.AI, the spokesperson said one key aspect is to build an agile and effective organisational structure in line with the business model to support expansion and ambition, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!