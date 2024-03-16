Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff; airlines say, ‘they could not utilise VRS or reskilling opportunities…’
Air India was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, efforts were made to streamline the business model.
In the last few weeks, Air India has laid off more than 180 non-flying staff, sources close to the development cited. However, the airline revealed that the affected people could not utilise the voluntary retirement schemes and reskilling opportunities.
