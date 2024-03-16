Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 15:59:42
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.55 -0.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 265.55 -0.38%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 419.55 -0.06%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 316.00 -1.94%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,452.20 -0.25%
Business News/ News / India/  Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff; airlines say, ‘they could not utilise VRS or reskilling opportunities…’
BackBack

Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff; airlines say, ‘they could not utilise VRS or reskilling opportunities…’

Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Air India was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, efforts were made to streamline the business model.

Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staffPremium
Air India lays off over 180 non-flying staff

In the last few weeks, Air India has laid off more than 180 non-flying staff, sources close to the development cited. However, the airline revealed that the affected people could not utilise the voluntary retirement schemes and reskilling opportunities.

Speaking about it, an Air India spokesperson on Friday said, as part of fitment process, employees in non-flying functions have been assigned roles based on organisational needs and individual merit.

“A comprehensive process has been followed to assess the suitability of all employees over the past 18 months. During this phase, there have also been multiple Voluntary Retirement Schemes and reskilling opportunities offered to employees."

"However, for less than 1 per cent of our employee base who have not been able to utilise VRS or reskilling opportunities, we have to part ways. We are honouring all contractual obligations during this process," the statement added. 

The airline, however, did not reveal the exact number or lay offs.

The airline was taken over by the Tata Group in January 2022 and since then, efforts were made to streamline the business model.

Two rounds of VRS were offered since the takeover by the Tata Group.

As part of the multi-year transformational initiative Vihaan.AI, the spokesperson said one key aspect is to build an agile and effective organisational structure in line with the business model to support expansion and ambition, the spokesperson added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 16 Mar 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App