Tata Group's Air India on Tuesday said it has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy and made some adjustments for better clarity. The airline has taken reference from other carriers practice and input from the US NRA guidelines.

“US National Restaurants Association’s Traffic Light system included to help crew recognise and manage possible cases of intoxication," a spokesperson from Air India has said.

The norms were largely in line with our existing practices, Air India said.

The airline has also issued dos and don'ts for its cabin crew members on how to handle the passengers while serving alcohol.

"Service of alcoholic beverages must be carried out in a reasonable and safe manner. This includes tactfully refusing to (further) serve a guest alcohol," Air India said.

Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed ₹30 lakh fine on Air India for violating rules while handling an unruly incident on its New York-Delhi flight on 26 November, when Wells Fargo's former vice-president Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

Air India on pilot's licence suspension

However, the airline said the recent suspension of a pilot's licence by the DGCA was "excessive" after a passenger behaved in an unruly manner onboard one of its flights.

The aviation regulator also suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command on the New York-New Delhi flight for three months.

Air India said the matter should have been classified and reported as unruly behaviour by a passenger, but the flight crew and ground staff did not report it as such.

"Air India wishes to acknowledge the good faith efforts made by crew to handle the situation effectively in real time, when not all facts were available," it said in a statement, adding that it deemed "the licence suspension of the commander excessive and will be assisting him with an appeal".