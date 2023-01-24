Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy. Read here2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 09:21 PM IST
- Air India has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy, taking reference from other carriers practice and input from the US NRA guidelines
Tata Group's Air India on Tuesday said it has reviewed its existing in-flight alcohol service policy and made some adjustments for better clarity. The airline has taken reference from other carriers practice and input from the US NRA guidelines.
