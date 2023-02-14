Air India makes one of the largest aircraft order, global leaders say ‘historic’
- The purchase order was hailed by many global leaders including US President Joe Biden, President of France Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi himself
Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday unveiled orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus passenger jets as part of expanding their operations from India's growing ranks of middle-class consumers.
