Air India makes one of the largest aircraft order, global leaders say ‘historic’

Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday unveiled orders for 470 Boeing and Airbus passenger jets as part of expanding their operations from India's growing ranks of middle-class consumers.

“AI is committed towards its transformation journey. As a part of the same, we are celebrating the order of 470 aircraft with @Airbus @BoeingAirplanes@RollsRoyce @GE_Aerospace @CFM_engines" Air India tweeted on Tuesday.

The purchase order was hailed by many global leaders including US President Joe Biden, President of France Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi himself.

US President Joe Biden hailed a "historic agreement" for Air India to purchase Boeing airplanes.

PM Modi also informed that he had had a conversation over phone with US President Joe Biden on this agreement between Air India and Boeing and said, “Glad to speak with @POTUS @JoeBiden . Excellent discussion to review the ongoing and new initiatives to further deepen India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership. We welcome the landmark @airindiain- @Boeing agreement which will help create new opportunities in both countries."

France President Emmanuel Macron had earlier hailed the contract between Airbus and Tata Sons and said it marks a new stage in India and France's strategic partnership.

"The contract that Airbus and Tata Sons signed this morning marks a new stage in India and France's strategic partnership. Thank you @NarendraModi , for your confidence in France and our industry," Macron said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, PM Modi during the videoconference said, “India is going to be the world’s third-largest market in the aviation sector". Over the next 15 years, it’s estimated that India will need more than 2,000 aircraft, and “today’s historic announcement will help in meeting this growing demand."

Harping on the robust effect this deal would have for the Indo-French relationship, PM Modi tweeted, “I thank my friend @EmmanuelMacron for joining me at the launch of an important partnership between @airindiain and @Airbus that will further strengthen the Indian aviation sector and create opportunities in both nations. This reflects the robust Indo-French Strategic Partnership."

The Ambassador of France to Indian Emmanuel Lenain took to microblogging site Twitter to say that the ‘historic’ deal between Air India and Airbus is testament to India's prowess in growing as an ‘international aviation hub’.

This historic #AirIndia-#Airbus agreement is testament to India's growing role as an international aviation hub. ✈️

Wings and engines for the aircraft are set to be assembled or manufactured in the UK, which is expected to create hundreds of jobs and lead to significant investments, Hindustan Times reported.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also hailed the multi-billion-pound deal by Airbus and Rolls-Royce to supply new aircraft to Air India as a landmark moment for the country's aerospace sector and reiterated his commitment to continue building ties with India.

According to Hindustan Times, PM Sunak said the aircraft order will create “better-paid jobs and new opportunities in manufacturing hubs from Derby to Wales" so that the UK “can grow the economy and support our agenda to level up".

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the historic agreement between Air India and Airbus is a testimony to the growing importance of civil aviation.

Air India, earlier under the ownership of the government, had acquired new aircraft more than 17 years ago.

The airline's last order was for 111 planes -- 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus -- and that deal was worth USD 10.8 billion. The order was placed in 2005.