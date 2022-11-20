Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight returns within 10 minutes due to tech issue

Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight returns within 10 minutes due to tech issue1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
The Air India flight returned within 10 minutes due to a technical issue.
Air India 581, operating on Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am on November 20 after a pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off, ANI quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.
