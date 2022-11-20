Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight returns within 10 minutes due to tech issue

Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight returns within 10 minutes due to tech issue

1 min read . 10:08 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
The Air India flight is now ready to fly. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo)

The Air India flight returned within 10 minutes due to a technical issue.

Air India 581, operating on Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am on November 20 after a pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, the flight is now ready for take-off, ANI quoted an Air India spokesperson as saying.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
