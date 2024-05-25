Air India Mumbai-San Francisco flight delayed due to technical snag, will depart today
Air India flight AI-179 from Mumbai to San Francisco was delayed due to a technical issue and later returned to the airport after a passenger fell ill. The flight will now depart at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
An Air India flight AI-179, scheduled to depart from Mumbai to San Francisco at 4 p.m. on Friday, was delayed due to a technical issue. Later, the flight was pushed back to 7.17 pm yesterday. However, it had to return as one passenger was feeling unwell. The ailing passenger deboarded the flight.