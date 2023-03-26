Air India, Nepal Airlines flights narrowly avert mid-air collision, two officials suspended1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:08 PM IST
The incident took place on Friday morning as the Air India flight was travelling from New Delhi to Kathmandu.
A mid-air accident was narrowly averted on Friday as Air India and Nepal Airlines flights came dangerously close while travelling to Kathmandu. Disaster was avoided as the warning systems alerted the pilots. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has since suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness".
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×