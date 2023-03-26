Home / News / India /  Air India, Nepal Airlines flights narrowly avert mid-air collision, two officials suspended
1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 06:08 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra ( with inputs from PTI )
FILE PHOTO: Air India passenger aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Air India passenger aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo (REUTERS)

The incident took place on Friday morning as the Air India flight was travelling from New Delhi to Kathmandu.

A mid-air accident was narrowly averted on Friday as Air India and Nepal Airlines flights came dangerously close while travelling to Kathmandu. Disaster was avoided as the warning systems alerted the pilots. The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has since suspended two employees of the air traffic controller department for "carelessness".

According to officials, the Indian carrier had been descending from 19,000 ft while the Nepal Airlines aircraft was flying at an altitude of 15,000 ft at the same location. The Nepal Airlines flight descended to 7,000 ft after the radar indicated that the two carriers were in close proximity. 

The Civil Aviation Authority has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter. The two officers who had been in charge of the control room at the time of the incident have been suspended.

Following the incident, CAAN also suspended the pilot crew of Air India. According to reports, the Nepal authorities have written to the DGCA in India over the decision.

The crew was also questioned after landing in Kathmandu, Reportedly the pilot-in-command had accepted their mistake and apologized for it.

(With inputs from agencies)

