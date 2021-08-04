Air India: New list of international Vande Bharat Flights till October-end

The ministry of civil aviation has announced the updated list of Vande Bharat international evacuation flights until October 31. As part of the Vande Bharat Mission phase 2 , international flights resumed their services from June 2 onwards.

According to data from the ministry of civil aviation, a total of 3,829,600 passengers have been flown on these missions on a total of almost 30,000 flights till August 2.

In a tweet, Civil Aviation Ministry MoCA mentioned: “Vande Bharat Mission! Helping Indians Abroad!

Till 2nd August 2021

Inbound Flights : 14,999

Inbound Passengers : 2,265,844

Outbound flights : 15,000

Outbound pax : 1,563,756

Flights till date: 29,999

Passengers till date : 3,829,600

Earlier in March, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that around 50 lakh people have returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission as of March 10, 2021.

Complete List of International Vande Bharat Flights

The new Air India flights will take place between India and countries like Israel, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and others. The schedule of the flights is between June 3 to October 31. All these countries don’t have a bilateral pact with India as of now.

"Given the extraordinary situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the schedules are subject to change at short notice. Kindly bear with us and please do visit the Air India website for the latest updates," the carrier mentioned on its website along with the schedule.

Many countries had imposed the ban on passenger flights from India in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May 2020 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

India extends ban on scheduled international flights

The Indian government has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 31 August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said in a circular on Friday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 31 July after a 16-month gap.

India has bilateral air bubble agreements with 28 countries

India currently has bilateral air bubble agreements with about 28 countries, including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, the Maldives, Nepal, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

