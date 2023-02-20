An Air India flight travelling from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday evening due to a medical emergency. According to information available online, AI-102 had been scheduled to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11:25 pm.

Tracking data indicates that the flight had been travelling over Norway when it took a sharp turn to the right and made its way to the UK.

“AI-102 from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. Our ground staff at Heathrow have been alerted and preparations have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital," an Air India official told news agency ANI.

Details about the situation remain scarce and the nature of medical emergency has not been shared. Reports suggest that the plane may be carrying up to 350 passengers.

More to come…