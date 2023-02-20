Air India New York-Delhi flight diverted to London after medical emergency
According to information available online, AI-102 had been scheduled to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11:25 pm.
An Air India flight travelling from New York to Delhi was diverted to London on Monday evening due to a medical emergency. According to information available online, AI-102 had been scheduled to arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11:25 pm.
