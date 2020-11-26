Domestic carrier Air India on Thursday announced that it would be providing no-show waiver and one free reschedule to passengers who couldn't report for their flights owing to the traffic disruption in NCR region due to closure of Delhi borders.

The carrier also added that the waiver will be valid for flights scheduled out of Delhi airport for 26 November.

The offers came amid heavy traffic congestion witnessed at Delhi borders today due to the security checks in view of farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march. The traffic was hit at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border.

In view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

Earlier today, security personnel had to use tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.

The protestors were marching towards Delhi against new farm laws which they believe will reduce their earnings, making large retailers more powerful.

Prior to that, police had used water cannon to disperse the crowd of angry farmers who pelted stones at security forces deployed to control the crowd at the Shambhu border.

Farmers have given a call for "Delhi Chalo" protest march, to coincide with the Constitution Day celebrations, against new farm laws. While the government says the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.





