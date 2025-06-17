Air India offers full refund on cancellations, rescheduling for Ahmedabad-Gatwick flight AI 159 passengers

Tata Group-owned full-service airline Air India announced on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, that the company will provide full refunds on cancellations and rescheduling, among other things, to the passengers who were set to travel on the AI 159 flight from Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick).

The airline company will give the passengers hotel accommodation, along with the full refund option in case of cancellations or complimentary rescheduling.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and have made alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination. We are providing hotel accommodation and also offering full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling if opted by the passengers,” said the Air India spokesperson on Tuesday.

Air India Flight Cancelled On 17 June 2025, the Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) flight was cancelled due to the aircraft's unavailability, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks.

“Flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick has been cancelled today due to the unavailability of the aircraft, resulting from airspace restrictions and additional precautionary checks, leading to longer than usual turnaround of aircraft, and not due to any technical snag as claimed,” said Air India refuting the allegations of a ‘technical failure.’

Air India also cancelled the London to Amritsar flight AI 170 for the same reasons cited in the case of the Ahmedabad to London (Gatwick) flight AI 159.

“Consequently, flight AI 170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar of 17 June stands cancelled,” said the company spokesperson.

Reports of ‘operational issues’ in AI 159 According to a PTI report citing officials aware of the development, the Ahmedabad-London AI 159 flight was cancelled on Tuesday due to “operational issues.”

The plane was scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We have been informed that the flight has been cancelled due to operational issues. The original flight from Ahmedabad to London, having code AI-171, resumed operation from Monday with a new flight code AI-159,” the airport official told the news agency.

This comes days after a horrific incident on 12 June 2025, claimed the lives of 241 people, sparing one survivor as the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.