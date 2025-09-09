Air India offers one-time waiver on rescheduling charges on tickets booked to and from Kathmandu — Check details

Tata Group-owned full-service airline operator Air India announced on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, that it is offering its passengers a ‘one-time’ waiver on rescheduling charges amid the Nepal violence situation.

In a social media post on platform X, the airline also said that this rescheduling charge waiver will only be eligible for passengers who have confirmed bookings to and from Kathmandu till 11 September 2025.

“In view of the current situation in Kathmandu, Air India is offering passengers with confirmed bookings to and from Kathmandu until 11 September, on tickets issued up to 9 September, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges,” said Air India in its post.

While sharing customer helpline numbers for any grievances, the airline also reassured people that the company's primary focus is on its passengers and the crew.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. For details, please contact our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999,” according to Air India's post.

Nepal closes Kathmandu Airport According to a post from the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the Nepal authorities have cancelled all departures and arrivals into the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, amid the raging tensions due to the violent protests in the nation.

“All departure and arrival flights to Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, have been cancelled by Nepal authorities. We are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise inconvenience to the passengers. For specific flight information, kindly contact the airline concerned,” said DIAL in its post on X.

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet suspend operations India's two largest airline operators, IndiGo and Air India, announced on Tuesday that they are suspending and cancelling their flight operations, respectively, from Kathmandu airport due to the tensions in the nation related to the protests.

“In view of the prevailing situation in #Kathmandu, the airport has been closed for operations. Consequently, all flights to and from Kathmandu stand suspended as of now,” said IndiGo in its recent post on X.

Air India also cancelled its Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route operations for Tuesday after the airport closure.

“In view of the current situation prevailing in Kathmandu, the following flights AI2231/2232, AI2219/2220 and AI217/218 operating on the Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi route have been cancelled today. We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remain top priority.” said the Air India spokesperson on Tuesday.

SpiceJet also announced that it is cancelling its flights to and from the Kathmandu airport on 10 September 2025 due to the violence in Nepal, according to an earlier Mint report.

