Air India offers special seating options for solo female travellers, mothers with infants
Air India said it had been brought to the company’s notice that the women passengers travelling alone felt uncomfortable when assigned a middle seat
Air India has said it will now offer alternative seating for solo female travellers and mothers on their flights. In a directive issued on Tuesday, the airline said such passengers should be preferably given an aisle or a window seat at their convenience, Hindustan Times reported on Thursday