Air India officially confirms 241 passengers killed in Ahmedabad plane crash, with lone British-origin Indian survivor

Air India has finally confirmed the death toll from the airplane crash in Ahmedabad. In a social media post, Air India stated that 241 passengers were killed in the air crash that happened in Meghani Nagar, located just 15 kilometres away from the Ahmedabad Airport, from where the plane took off.

The airline company has also confirmed that there is one lone survivor from the incident who was seated in seat number 11A. The survivor's name is Ramesh Vishwaskumar, according to reports, and he is a British national of Indian origin.

The posst by Air India on X reads, "Air India confirms that flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on 12 June 2025, was involved in an accident. The 12-year-old Boeing 787-8 aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew. The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.

“The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national. The survivor is a British national of Indian origin. Air India offers its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our efforts now are focused entirely on the needs of all those affected, their families and loved ones,” the post continued.