Air India on cloud 9: Airline may extend record deal to 840 aircraft
Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal today said Air India's deal with Airbus & Boeing comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights
The Air India deal with Airbus and Boeing that took everyone by storm could get bigger. The airline earlier this week announced that it has placed a record order of 470 planes. Today, a company official said Air India has an option of buying another 370 jets.
