Air India on cloud 9: Airline may extend record deal to 840 aircraft

The Air India deal with Airbus and Boeing that took everyone by storm could get bigger. The airline earlier this week announced that it has placed a record order of 470 planes. Today, a company official said Air India has an option of buying another 370 jets.
“The order comprises of 470 firm aircraft, 370 options and purchase rights to be procured from Airbus and Boeing over the next decade. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A-320/321 Neo / XLR and 40 A350-900/1000. The Boeing firm order comprises 190 737-Max, 20 787s and 10 777s," Air India Chief Commercial and Transformation Officer Nipun Aggarwal said in a LinkedIn post.
