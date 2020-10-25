Home >News >India >Air India One: Second VVIP aircraft for President, PM arrives in Delhi
VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President and PM arrives at Delhi International Airport.
VVIP aircraft Air India One that will be used for President, Vice President and PM arrives at Delhi International Airport.

Air India One: Second VVIP aircraft for President, PM arrives in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2020, 12:54 PM IST Staff Writer

The new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIPs guest is also equipped with advanced defence systems and will be operated fully by IAF pilots in due course of time.

The second B-777 VVIP's aircraft, Air India One landed at the Delhi airport on Saturday. Air India One aircraft is exclusively for the President, Vice President and Prime Minister. The first of the two VVIP aircraft Air India One arrived in India earlier this month.

Earlier in August, contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials visited the United States to accept the delivery of the SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.

Air India One is equipped with an advanced and secured communication system that allows availing audio and video communication functions mid-air without any worries of hacking or being taped, sources familiar with the details told ANI earlier.

The VVIP aircraft B-777 is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B-747 jumbo aircraft whose call sign is Air India One. The interior design of the aircraft is very attractive, which was modified recently by Boeing, apart from other customisations.

The new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIPs guest is also equipped with advanced defence systems and will be operated fully by IAF pilots in due course of time.

The colour of Air India Boeing 777 had been totally changed including changes to the design of the aircraft as per the recommendations and further approval by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
A screengrab of the B777 (Air India One) aircraft (ANI)

WATCH: VVIP aircraft Air India One for President, PM arrives in Delhi

2 min read . 01 Oct 2020
Gold worth ₹25,45,920 was seized from a passenger at Mangalore International Airport. (ANI)

Gold worth 25.45 lakhs seized at Mangalore Airport, one arrested

2 min read . 09 Oct 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Trump Ended 2018 France Trip Having Art Loaded on Air Force One

4 min read . 06 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout