Air India opens bookings for domestic flights 4 May onwards

Air India on Saturday opened bookings for select domestic flights from 4 May onwards and for international flights from 1 June onwards.

"In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020," a notification on Air India's website said on Saturday.

The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 is supposed to end on 3 May.

During the suspension of commercial flights, Air India has been doing yeoman service in wake of Covid-19 crisis.

Apart from rescuing stranded Indian citizens from abroad, the national carrier has been transporting essential agricultural and medical commodities to the world market.

Under the Centre's "KrishiUdan" scheme, the airline has identified 10 cargo destinations across the globe, where it will actively utilise its aircraft in ferrying essentials such as fruits, vegetables and medical goods.

The airline has started the service on routes to the UK, Germany, Israel, China, Seychelles, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Maldives amongst others.

India has been under lockdown since 25 March to curb the spread of novel coronavirus. The first phase of the lockdown was from 25 March to 14 April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 April extended the lockdown till 3 May.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during this period.

On 3 April, Air India had said it has stopped bookings, both domestic and international, till the end of the month.