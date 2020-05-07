National carrier Air India has opened bookings to fly passengers out of India on the flights which are to be operated under the Vande Bharat Mission. The repatriation flights will also be used to fly out passengers to United States, United Kingdom and Singapore. Air India flights will be operated from 8th to 14th May.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will be operating 64 flight to 12 countries to bring back the stranded Indians abroad. The airline is booking ticket to only those countries which are currently allowing passengers to come in.

Amongst the 64 total flights, 12 flights are also reserved for the Gulf countries, but these countries are not allowing any passengers from outside.

#FlyAI : Important Update for passengers regarding evacuation flights from India. Please visit https://t.co/FOAixDQ0Qo for details. pic.twitter.com/O23kcKLVlU — Air India (@airindiain) May 6, 2020





Here are few important points to check before you book tickets on Air India flights:

1) You should be a citizen of the destination countries.

2) Indian and foreign nationals who hold valid VISA of at least one year duration of the country of destination.

3) Green Card / OCI Card holders.

4) The entire cost of travel will be borne by the passenger.

5) Before purchasing the tickets , such persons are required to recheck their eligibility for travel by referring to the conditions on the respective countries regulatory website.

6) The passenger must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the country of destination

7) At the time of boarding the flight , passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight.

8) Passengers have to undertake to directly bear the entire cost towards Quarantine charges at the time of arrival at the destination.

9) Passengers will be travelling on these flights at their own risk.

10) Passengers have to undertake that in case of deportation, the entire cost towards deportation penalty, return fare and cost of Quarantine will be borne by the passenger.

Share Via