Home > News > India > Air India opens flight bookings for US, Singapore, London

National carrier Air India has opened bookings to fly passengers out of India on the flights which are to be operated under the Vande Bharat Mission. The repatriation flights will also be used to fly out passengers to United States, United Kingdom and Singapore. Air India flights will be operated from 8th to 14th May.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will be operating 64 flight to 12 countries to bring back the stranded Indians abroad. The airline is booking ticket to only those countries which are currently allowing passengers to come in.

Amongst the 64 total flights, 12 flights are also reserved for the Gulf countries, but these countries are not allowing any passengers from outside.


Here are few important points to check before you book tickets on Air India flights:

1) You should be a citizen of the destination countries.

2) Indian and foreign nationals who hold valid VISA of at least one year duration of the country of destination.

3) Green Card / OCI Card holders.

4) The entire cost of travel will be borne by the passenger.

5) Before purchasing the tickets , such persons are required to recheck their eligibility for travel by referring to the conditions on the respective countries regulatory website.

6) The passenger must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the country of destination

7) At the time of boarding the flight , passengers will have to undergo thermal screening as per health protocol. Only asymptomatic travellers would be allowed to board the flight.

8) Passengers have to undertake to directly bear the entire cost towards Quarantine charges at the time of arrival at the destination.

9) Passengers will be travelling on these flights at their own risk.

10) Passengers have to undertake that in case of deportation, the entire cost towards deportation penalty, return fare and cost of Quarantine will be borne by the passenger.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
An Air India Airbus A320neo plane. (REUTERS)

Vande Bharat Mission: How Air India plans to execute massive evacuation ops

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
The airline used its A320 passenger aircraft for these flights, with the freight being kept in the belly as well as in the passenger cabin. (Reuters)

IndiGo transports over 50 tonnes of cargo between India and Singapore

1 min read . 04 May 2020
The SCF Provider crude oil tanker is anchored in the Pacific Ocean in this aerial photograph taken above Long Beach, California, U.S., (Bloomberg)

Oil gains as US inventories grow less than feared

2 min read . 07:28 AM IST
The origins of the present dispute arise from an arbitration award that AMUSA obtained against Essar Steel Ltd, a Mauritius company, and a subsidiary of Essar Global. Essar Steel went into insolvency in Mauritius in 2019. (Reuters)

London court dismisses ArcelorMittal appeal against Essar

3 min read . 01 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout