Air India operates relief flight from Mumbai to fly passengers stranded at Krasnoyarsk airport in Russia

Air India on Friday said that its relief flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published19 Jul 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the airline shares a statement stating that “ An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at KJA may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to sufficient amount of food for all passengers. The aircraft will ferry all passengers and crew out of KJA at the earliest.” 

First Published:19 Jul 2024, 02:34 PM IST
