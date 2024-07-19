Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Air India operates relief flight from Mumbai to fly passengers stranded at Krasnoyarsk airport in Russia

Air India operates relief flight from Mumbai to fly passengers stranded at Krasnoyarsk airport in Russia

Written By Deepak Upadhyay

Air India on Friday said that its relief flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024

Air India operates relief flight from Mumbai to fly passengers stranded at Krasnoyarsk airport in Russia

Air India on Friday said that its relief flight AI1179 from Mumbai (BOM) to Krasnoyarsk, Russia (KJA) is now airborne, and is expected to arrive at KJA at 2000 Hrs (local time) on 19 July 2024.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the airline shares a statement stating that “ An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at KJA may require. The ferry flight is carrying essentials in addition to sufficient amount of food for all passengers. The aircraft will ferry all passengers and crew out of KJA at the earliest."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.