Air India passenger bitten by Scorpion onboard Nagpur-Mumbai flight1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The passenger was attended by the doctors and was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment, Air India said
A woman passenger on-board Air India flight from Nagpur to Mumbai was bitten by a scorpion in April, the airline informed on Saturday. The passenger was attended by the doctors and was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment, the airline added.
