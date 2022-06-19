Air India: Passenger falls ill; Union Minister, BJP MP onboard come to rescue

Air India: Passenger falls ill; Union Minister, BJP MP onboard come to rescue2 min read . 06:27 AM IST
Air India: Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and BJP MP Dr. Subhash Bhamre immediately attended to the passenger.
An Air India passenger fell ill onboard in a Delhi-Aurangabad flight on June 17. As per standard rules, the crew announced to check if any doctor was on board. Minister of State for Finance Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and BJP MP Dr. Subhash Bhamre immediately attended to him.
The incident was shared by Air India on its Twitter account as it thanked the two politicians for attending to the passenger. It also shared a picture of the two standing by the passenger, who was seen lying down on the seats.
The passenger was lucky to find a doctor onboard, wrote one Twitter user who wondered why the aviation industry did not hire a practice nurse as a crew member to handle such a situation.
One of the users, who claimed to have attended to such a case in one of the Air India flights some time back, complained that there was no basic equipment available. He also said that most of the airlines have “untrained" staff during air travel.
“You should have ECG machine on board (atleast long flights). I once attended a patient on Air india Toronto-Delhi flight, gave my feedback regarding the ECG machine on board, also wrote emails but in vain.Though it wasn’t Tata’s then. I’m Hopeful now," wrote another Twitter user.
However, another user said that the services became worse since Tatas had taken over Air India. “Since the take over by Tatas, the service has become abysmal, the aircrafts are in dire state of repair--seats are damaged & discolored, broken tray tables & arm rests, the in flight entertainment does not work, the bathrooms are flithy with non-working flush levers, faucets, etc (sic)," the user wrote.
Meanwhile, one user thanked Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Dr. Subhash Bhamre for their quick service.
“Sirs, very well done. Your quick act depicts your devotion to mankind and your profession both as Ministers and as Doctors. Salute to you both," he wrote.
