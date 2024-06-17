Air India passenger finds metal blade in meal, shares photo on X; airline responds

An Air India passenger recently shared his horrifying experience of finding a sharp metal blade inside the meal provided at the flight. Reacting on the incident, the Tata Group-owned airline, on Sunday, confirmed about the presence of the metal blade in the meal.

Clarifying the controversy over the presence of metal blade in meal, Air India's Chief Customer Experience Officer, Rajesh Dogra said that the foreign object came out of a vegetable processing machine used to cut the raw vegetables. To avert similar situations in future, the company has increased the frequency of examination of processor, especially after chopping of any hard vegetable.

“Air India confirms that a foreign object was found in the meal of a guest aboard one of our flights. After investigation, it has been identified as coming from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of our catering partner. We have worked with our catering partner to strengthen measures to prevent any recurrence, including more frequent checking of the processor especially after chopping of any hard vegetable,” ANI quoted Rajesh Dogra.

Air India passenger shares ordeal on social media. The incident came to light when a social media user, Mathurs Paul, shared his experience with an Air India flight meal. In his social media post, the user shared how he ate the food and the sharp blade. Only after chewing the food two or three times did he realise the presence of a sharp metal object in his mouth.

“Air India food can cut like a knife. Hiding in its roasted sweet potato and fig chaat was a metal piece that looked like a blade. I got a feel of it only after chewing the grub for a few seconds. Thankfully, no harm was done. Of course, the blame squarely lies with Air India’s catering service but the incident doesn’t help the image I have of Air India. What if the metal piece was in the food served to a child?,” wrote the user on X.