Air India passenger found dead in seat after flight lands in Lucknow

A passenger was discovered dead aboard Air India flight AI2845 after it landed in Lucknow from Delhi on Friday, as reported by ABP News.

The deceased has been identified as Asifullah Ansari.

According to media reports, upon arrival at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 8:10 am, the crew attempted to contact the passenger but received no response.

Doctors on board assessed the passenger and confirmed his death.

Advertisement

"The victim had not even unbuckled his seatbelt nor touched his food plate," said one of the passengers who was on the flight, as reported by the Times of India.

“A male passenger, who was unwell, arrived from Delhi at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, today. He was provided first aid before being transported to the hospital in an Advanced Life Support ambulance. The passenger later passed away at a hospital,” Spokesperson of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow, as reported by ANI.

Advertisement

Earlier on March 17, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the ministry is investigating the complaint against Air India for failing to provide a pre-booked wheelchair to an 82-year-old woman passenger at Delhi airport.

He stated that a show cause notice would be issued to the airline. Responding to questions during the Rajya Sabha's question hour, the minister mentioned that the aviation regulator, DGCA, had spoken to both the passenger’s family and the airline, and is reviewing CCTV footage to determine what exactly transpired.