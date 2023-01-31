Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on elderly woman onboard Air India, gets bail2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 05:34 PM IST
- Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh
A court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, the main accused of the Air India urination incident. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla who was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.
