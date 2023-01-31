A court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, the main accused of the Air India urination incident. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla who was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court granted him bail on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh.

Mishra was arrested by Delhi Police on 6 January, after the incident came to light in which he allegedly in an intoxicated condition urinated on a fellow passenger during a New York-New Delhi flight on 26 November. He applied for bail before the magisterial court which was denied by the magistrate saying that his actions were utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness, and needed to be deprecated.

The sessions court in Delhi reserved the bail order on Monday after hearing the arguments from the prosecution and the accused. The judge said that the witness that the prosecution was presenting against Mishra was not deposing in their favor.

“The witness you (Investigation agency) have named are not deposing in your favour... . There is a contradiction in the complainant's statement and Ila Benarjee's (witness) statement," the judge noted during the proceedings.

Delhi Police opposed the bail of Mishra saying that India has been defamed internationally due to the actions of the accused. Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla rejected the police apprehensions and said "It may be disgusting but that is another matter, let's not get into that. Let's go into how the law deals with it."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took action against Air India and imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh. The captain of the flight was also penalized and his license was suspended for three months.

After its internal investigation, the airline took action against Shankar Mishra and put him on the no-fly list for the next four months. “The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of “unruly passenger" and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)," an Air India spokesperson said.