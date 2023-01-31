After its internal investigation, the airline took action against Shankar Mishra and put him on the no-fly list for the next four months. “The independent three-member Internal Committee under the Chairmanship of the former District Judge has concluded that Shankar Mishra is covered under the definition of “unruly passenger" and is banned from flying for a period of 4 months as per the relevant provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)," an Air India spokesperson said.