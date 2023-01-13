Amid the Air India urinating incident gaining momentum, a new update arrived on 13 January that said the Air India crew of the New York-Delhi flight had written to their seniors about the urination incident hours after their flight landed in Delhi, reported India Today.
Amid the Air India urinating incident gaining momentum, a new update arrived on 13 January that said the Air India crew of the New York-Delhi flight had written to their seniors about the urination incident hours after their flight landed in Delhi, reported India Today.
Following the incident, the crew member wrote an email, saying, "During the course of the flight, a lady guest travelling in business class claimed that a male passenger came up to her seat and urinated on her while she was sleeping."
Following the incident, the crew member wrote an email, saying, "During the course of the flight, a lady guest travelling in business class claimed that a male passenger came up to her seat and urinated on her while she was sleeping."
The Air India staff even claimed that they were quick to take action and helped the old lady change her clothes. The AI staff also assured her of all the help.
The Air India staff even claimed that they were quick to take action and helped the old lady change her clothes. The AI staff also assured her of all the help.
“Crew also cleaned the area, her belongings and sanitized her shoes. The belonging of guest seated on adjacent seats were also cleaned. She claimed she was well connected and wanted to file a police complaint. We categorically informed her that Air India takes such incidents very seriously, appropriate process and procedures are in place to ensure handling such incidents in an efficient way," the email read.
“Crew also cleaned the area, her belongings and sanitized her shoes. The belonging of guest seated on adjacent seats were also cleaned. She claimed she was well connected and wanted to file a police complaint. We categorically informed her that Air India takes such incidents very seriously, appropriate process and procedures are in place to ensure handling such incidents in an efficient way," the email read.
Apart from this, the staff also assured the woman passenger all possible help in the matter. The crew added that, "If she desires, Air India commercial staff and security staff will meet her on arrival to help and offer assistance and guidance in filing the police complaint."
Apart from this, the staff also assured the woman passenger all possible help in the matter. The crew added that, "If she desires, Air India commercial staff and security staff will meet her on arrival to help and offer assistance and guidance in filing the police complaint."
Among other things, the crew claimed that the accused was “a young adult in his early thirties" and confronted by them. The accused was even made aware of the accusations levelled against him by the woman flyer.
Among other things, the crew claimed that the accused was “a young adult in his early thirties" and confronted by them. The accused was even made aware of the accusations levelled against him by the woman flyer.
“He appeared shaken and denied he would ever do anything like this. He appeared decent and was polite and humble and claimed to be working for a multinational company. He kept on saying that although he does not remember anything, he was willing to offer an unconditional apology and compensation in any form to the lady," the Air India crew said.
“He appeared shaken and denied he would ever do anything like this. He appeared decent and was polite and humble and claimed to be working for a multinational company. He kept on saying that although he does not remember anything, he was willing to offer an unconditional apology and compensation in any form to the lady," the Air India crew said.
The crew informed the woman that the man wanted to offer an apology and agreed to meet the accused.
The crew informed the woman that the man wanted to offer an apology and agreed to meet the accused.
The AI staff in the mail said that the crew did an “exceptional job of efficiently handling the situation and going beyond their call of duty."
The AI staff in the mail said that the crew did an “exceptional job of efficiently handling the situation and going beyond their call of duty."
After the incident, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing a show cause notice to Air India over the airline’s “lackadaisical response".
After the incident, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issuing a show cause notice to Air India over the airline’s “lackadaisical response".
Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra was arrested last week by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and the Delhi court denied bail to him on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra was arrested last week by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and the Delhi court denied bail to him on Thursday.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.