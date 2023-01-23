Air India ‘pee-gate’ case: Cabin crew body calls for derostering to be revoked

Air India ‘pee-gate’ case: Cabin crew body calls for derostering to be revoked1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Air India had issued show cause notices to the pilot-in-command and four crew members and derostered them pending investigation. However, the cabin crew association has demanded that the derostering of flight crew be revoked.
As debate over the Air India urination case continues, the carrier had issued show cause notices to the pilot-in-command and four crew members and derostered them pending investigation. However, the move combined with the DGCA's recent suspension of the pilot's license, has prompted outrage among cabin crew and pilots organisations.
