Air India ‘pee-gate’ case: Cabin crew body calls for derostering to be revoked

As debate over the Air India urination case continues, the carrier had issued show cause notices to the pilot-in-command and four crew members and derostered them pending investigation. However, the move combined with the DGCA's recent suspension of the pilot's license, has prompted outrage among cabin crew and pilots organisations.

The All India's Cabin Crew Association on Monday demanded that the airline roll back derostering of the crew that operated the New York- Delhi flight. The AICCA has also criticised the “unusually harsh punishment" given to the pilot.

“The AICCA places on record that all the crew and pilots acted judiciously, within the law and in the best interests of the safety, security and well-being of all the passengers and crew on the flight…The association will be guided by its legal advisors in the matter. We demand that our derostered crew are now rostered back on flights" it said in a statement.

A male passenger had allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger last year in November while intoxicated. The incident took place in the business class of a New York-Delhi flight, eventually coming to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on January 4.

Earlier this month as the case gained public prominence, the DGCA had imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India, a ₹3 lakh fine on the airline's director of inflight services, and suspended the pilot-in-command's license for three months.

(With inputs from agencies)