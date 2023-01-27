Air India 'pee gate' case: Court adjourns accused Shankar Mishra's bail plea2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla adjourned the matter on Friday, noting that the investigating officer was not present. Moreover, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea.
As the Air India ‘pee-gate’ case continues, a Delhi court has adjourned the bail plea of Shankar Mishra. The former Wells Fargo employee has been accused of urinating on a woman on board an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi last year. The court has listed the case for hearing on January 30.
