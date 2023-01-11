Air India 'pee-gate' case: Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of Shankar Mishra1 min read . 03:33 PM IST
- Mishra's lawyer submitted in court, the Delhi Police registered FIR in only one non-bailable offense, while others are bailable offence
Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday reserved its order on bail for the accused Shankar Mishra in the case of urinating of a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. The case was heard by Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg.
Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday reserved its order on bail for the accused Shankar Mishra in the case of urinating of a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight. The case was heard by Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg.
Mishra's lawyer submitted in court, that Delhi Police registered FIR in only one non-bailable offense, while others are bailable offenses.
Mishra's lawyer submitted in court, that Delhi Police registered FIR in only one non-bailable offense, while others are bailable offenses.
Delhi police opposed the bail plea of the accused claiming that he is an influential man and if enlarged on bail, he can influence the complainant. The lawyer of the victim also appeared before of court and submitted that intoxication can never be the defense.
Delhi police opposed the bail plea of the accused claiming that he is an influential man and if enlarged on bail, he can influence the complainant. The lawyer of the victim also appeared before of court and submitted that intoxication can never be the defense.
On 26 November, in an inebriated state, Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi Air India flight. He was subsequently arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru after the incident came to light.
On 26 November, in an inebriated state, Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi Air India flight. He was subsequently arrested by Delhi Police from Bengaluru after the incident came to light.
The accused admitted to the police that he was under the influence of alcohol during the flight. He could not get proper sleep before the flight as he and his friend took turns while driving in the US, the police said.
The accused admitted to the police that he was under the influence of alcohol during the flight. He could not get proper sleep before the flight as he and his friend took turns while driving in the US, the police said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show-cause notices to the airline, its pilots, and crew members. Air India has also de-rostered the pilot and crew members till further investigation.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show-cause notices to the airline, its pilots, and crew members. Air India has also de-rostered the pilot and crew members till further investigation.
On Tuesday, Delhi police recorded the statement of two crew members of Air India. "Statements of the two crew members on board the alleged Air India flight on November 26 were recorded on Tuesday. In their statements, the duo narrated the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident," said a senior police officer.
On Tuesday, Delhi police recorded the statement of two crew members of Air India. "Statements of the two crew members on board the alleged Air India flight on November 26 were recorded on Tuesday. In their statements, the duo narrated the sequence of events that unfolded on the day of the incident," said a senior police officer.
The police said that the statements will help to establish a clear sequence of events and they are also trying to locate and reach other passengers on the flight for more clear details.
The police said that the statements will help to establish a clear sequence of events and they are also trying to locate and reach other passengers on the flight for more clear details.