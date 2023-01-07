Air India 'pee-gate' case: Here's how Delhi Police arrested accused Shankar Mishra3 min read . 03:58 PM IST
- As per the Delhi police, Mishra switched off his mobile phone on January 3 and his last location was traced to Bengaluru.
With a passenger urinating on co-flyer in the Delhi-bound Air India flight gaining momentum, Delhi Police on 7 January informed that the accused Shankar Mishra has been arrested from Bengaluru.
To arrest the accused, the Delhi Police formed a team and had been camping in Bengaluru post last location indicated his presence in the city. The Delhi Police's another team also went to Mishra's permanent address in Mumbai that was locked.
On Friday, the Delhi Police's team questioned accused's father Shyam Mishra in Mumbai and questioned Shankar Mishra's two colleagues about his whereabouts.
However, Mishra was arrested from a homestay in Bengaluru post midnight where he was hiding. It falls under the jurisdiction of Sanjay Nagar Police. Reportedly, Mishra was hiding at his sister's place in Bengaluru.
As per the Delhi police, Mishra switched off his mobile phone on January 3 and his last location was traced to Bengaluru.
He used to take a taxi to travel in Bengaluru. His travel history was extracted and the route he used to take to reach his office was followed, they said.
Late on Friday night, Mishra's location was traced to Mysuru. By the time the Delhi Police team reached there, he had alighted from the taxi. The taxi driver was questioned, which yielded some leads, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, "Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress."
The Delhi Police's team, after arresting Mishra, brought him to the national capital on Saturday and was produced at a Delhi Court by noon. It has sought 3-day custody of Shankar Mishra.
The case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.
According to the FIR, the accused begged the woman not to lodge a complaint against him, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.
As per details of FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman's seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her.
Following the incident gained popularity, US multinational firm Wells Fargo in India sacked him on Friday.
Also, Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Saturday apologised for the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing its "policy on service of alcohol in flight".
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.