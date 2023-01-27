Home / News / India /  Air India pee-gate: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea
A Delhi court today adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.

Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard flight in November last year, had submitted a new bail application asking for regular bail.

The court postponed the case after noticing the absence of the investigating officer.

Further, the complainant's counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

The incident took place onboard the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

