Air India pee-gate: Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- Air India pee-gate: Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard flight in November last year, had submitted a new bail application asking for regular bail
A Delhi court today adjourned Shankar Mishra's petition seeking bail to January 30.
