Air India pee-gate: Delhi court denies bail to accused Shankar Mishra

Air India pee-gate: Delhi court denies bail to accused Shankar Mishra2 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- Shankar Mishra is accused of urinating on woman co-passenger on Air India flight.
Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26 last year. A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.
On Wednesday, while dismissing Mishra's bail application, Komal Garg said it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage.
Earlier in the day, the Patiala House Court reserved an order on his bail petition.
Arguing for Mishra, Advocate Manu Sharma said that the accused could not control his drink but the unzipping was not for sexual desire.
"The complainant's case does not put him as a lustful man. The trial will take time but the man has been sacked from his job after these allegations. He is not at flight risk."
"My client has clearly and willingly participated in any inquiries related to the alleged event, with the intention to establish his innocence and will continue to act in this bona fide manner and assist the police in the investigation into this matter," submitted Adv Manu Sharma, lawyer of Shankar Mishra.
However, Delhi Police opposed the bail plea saying, if he enlarged on bail, he can influence the complainant.
Police also said several crew members and others are yet to be examined. "Investigation at present on a nascent stage and accused can influence the complainant," said police.
Public Prosecutor representing Delhi Police submits that 164 statements of the complainant have been recorded along with several others. More statements are yet to be recorded soon.
The Magistrate Court was also informed by the Delhi Police that, it has moved a revision plea against the denial of police remand which is listed tomorrow.
Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.
US-based financial services company Wells Fargo last week also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra.
(With inputs from agencies)
