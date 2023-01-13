Air India Pee-Gate: ‘Lack of witnesses’, says Shankar Mishra's counsel

Ishane Sharma, advocate of accused Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman in Air India flight on Friday said that there is a lack of witnesses in the ‘pee-gate’ and the case came to light only when the woman had claimed herself about the happening, according to the news agency ANI.
The advocate retorted to the claim that Mishra urinated in such a manner in which the passenger sitting next to the victim wasn't affected and said that the allegations do not make sense.
"The woman was sitting on 9A and there was another woman sitting next to her. They claim that he urinated in such a way that the woman next to her wasn't at all affected," Sharma told ANI.
"How is that possible, how is the other woman not enraged? This logic fails basic physics and we have been saying this from the start. There have not been any old grudges between both of them, what was alleged does not make sense," she added.
Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra on Friday told Delhi Court that he did not urinate on the elderly woman, but ‘she urinated on herself’.
‘I did not urinate on complainant,’ Shankar Mishra told Delhi Court when he was presented for an ongoing case wherein a septuagenarian alleged that the vice president of Wells Fargo's India chapter had in an inebriated state urinated on her on the Delhi bound flight on 26 November 2022.
The surprising turn of comments come at a time when even a co-passenger, a doctor of audiology in the United States, has confirmed the elderly woman's allegations.
A string of WhatsApp exchanges Mishra had with the victim woman which surfaced earlier suggested the unsavory incident indeed took place.
Shankar Mishra and his lawyer insisted that the former had not committed the offensive act. The claim by his lawyer, made for the first time since the sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
The accused was arrested by Delhi police from Bengaluru on January 6, 2023. Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.
Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. The police registered an FIR under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.
US-based financial services company Wells Fargo last week also terminated its employee Shankar Mishra.
