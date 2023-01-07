Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra, the accused of peeing on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, had exchanged messages with her after the unsavory incident . His lawyers also claimed that he has paid ₹15,000 as compensation and got her belongings cleaned.

However, the family had returned the money, according to the WhatsApp messages as seen by news agency PTI.

"If you go through WhatsApp messages between the accused and the woman, it clearly shows that accused had gotten (her) clothes and bags cleaned. The woman has condoned the action but accepted her stuff back," contended advocate Ishanee Sharma.

According to the lawyer, the woman had initially accepted compensation without protesting the need for the same.

“Suddenly there was an after-thought…I want to call it a malicious after-thought…where they returned the money and said, 'This isn't done and don't keep any contact with us. ' This complaint thing was an after-thought. There's no eyewitness account, nobody came out to say that they have seen the incident happening. How is that possible? The plane had more people, besides the two people in question. There are a lot of loopholes," she added.

Following the incident, Air India had imposed a 30-day travel ban against Mishra and launched an internal investigation. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has launched a manhunt for the accused.

Mishra had been the vice-president of the India Chapter of Wells Fargo. Reports quoting the company however indicate that his employment has now been terminated in light of the allegations. Officials also said that they were cooperating with local law enforcement.

On November 26 last year, an inebriated traveller had urinated on his co-passenger - a senior citizen in her seventies - while travelling in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)