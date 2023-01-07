Air India pee-gate: Accused paid ₹15,000 to women as compensation, says lawyer2 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 06:22 AM IST
After the urination case, Air India had imposed a 30-day travel ban against Mishra and launched an internal investigation.
Air India urination case: Shankar Mishra, the accused of peeing on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York, had exchanged messages with her after the unsavory incident. His lawyers also claimed that he has paid ₹15,000 as compensation and got her belongings cleaned.