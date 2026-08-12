Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot had sleep issues, was on medication before flight: Report

The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that lost 300 feet in altitude during a Phuket-Delhi journey last week told investigators that he had been struggling with sleep and had been taking medication prescribed by a family doctor, Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday (12 August).

The disclosure comes days after a post-flight drug screening of the pilot returned a non-negative result, followed by a confirmatory test that was positive for marijuana. The pilot's account of his sleep difficulties and medication was given to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) during its inquiry into the 4 August incident, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Hindustan Times.

The Air India flight AI2379, an Airbus A320neo was travelling from Phuket to Delhi when it suddenly lost around 300 feet of altitude while cruising.

Air India pilot told AAIB he had been struggling to sleep According to Hindustan Times, the pilot told the AAIB that his difficulty sleeping had continued for a period before the flight and was connected to personal circumstances. He said a family doctor had prescribed medication for the problem.

“In his statement to the AAIB, the PIC said he was experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period related to personal circumstances for which he was prescribed medication by a family doctor,” one of the persons cited in the report said.

The pilot also reportedly told investigators that he had difficulty sleeping during his layover in Phuket.

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“He also claimed that he struggled to sleep during his layover as well,” the person added.

The nature of the medication taken by the pilot has not been disclosed in the report. It is also not clear whether the medication had any connection to the marijuana finding or whether either factor played a role in the flight's altitude loss.

Air India had not issued an immediate comment on the latest development, according to Hindustan Times.

Confirmatory test found marijuana in Air India pilot's sample The sleep-related disclosure follows a separate development in the investigation concerning the pilot's post-flight drug screening.

After AI2379 landed in Delhi, both pilots underwent checks for psychoactive substances as required under aviation procedures. The pilot-in-command's initial screening produced a “non-negative” result, prompting a confirmatory laboratory test.

A central government official subsequently confirmed that the second test had returned positive for marijuana.

“The pilot in question has tested positive in the confirmatory test. He has tested positive for marijuana,” the official said on Tuesday, according to the report.

The positive result, by itself, does not establish when the substance was consumed or whether the pilot was impaired while operating the aircraft. Investigators are still examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Both pilots have been taken off the flying roster while the probe continues.

What happened on Air India Phuket-Delhi flight? The incident took place on 4 August aboard AI2379 Phuket-Delhi flight, which was carrying 137 passengers, six cabin crew members and two pilots.

The aircraft experienced a sudden loss of approximately 300 feet in altitude while in cruise. Air India initially attributed the drop to turbulence.

The number of people reported injured has since been revised. An earlier government statement put the figure at 14 passengers, while the Press Information Bureau later said 24 people had been injured, including 20 passengers and four cabin crew members.

The aircraft continued its journey and landed in Delhi.

AAIB investigates Air India flight's altitude loss The incident was initially being examined by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) before it was referred to the AAIB after being classified as a serious incident.

The AAIB is examining the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's sudden altitude loss, including the accounts of those involved and other evidence gathered during the investigation. The DGCA will determine any regulatory action arising from the investigation and the prescribed drug-testing process.