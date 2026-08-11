Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot’s initial test results return positive for ‘marijuana’ a week after mishap: Report

The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight that faced turbulence mid-air, causing injuries to 17 people, has tested positive for psychoactive substances in a second test, Hindustan Times reported.

The pilot’s initial drug test showed a possible presence of drugs, though the result was not confirmed, according to a government release. “The pilot in question has tested positive in the confirmatory test. He has tested positive for marijuana,” an official aware of the details told HT.

As per standard protocol, both pilots were screened for psychoactive substances after the flight landed in the national capital. The pilot-in-command’s initial test returned a result that required further confirmation, prompting authorities to send the sample to an authorised laboratory for additional testing.

“Pending investigation and completion of the prescribed process, both flight crew members have been taken off roster by the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation). Further action, as appropriate, will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation and confirmatory test results,” the civil aviation ministry earlier said.

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Under rules laid down by the aviation regulator, an employee who tests positive for psychoactive substances for the first time is required to undergo a de-addiction or rehabilitation programme.

The employee can resume safety-sensitive duties only after undergoing another test and receiving a negative result. A second positive test attracts a three-year suspension of the licence, while a third positive test leads to permanent cancellation of the licence.

What happened on Air India flight AI2379? The Tata-owned AI2379 flight, which had 137 passengers and eight crew members onboard, faced severe turbulence on its way to the national capital from Phuket on 4 August.

The aircraft lost 300 feet in altitude while cruising, an incident the Ministry of Civil Aviation described as a "serious incident".

Aviation Minister responds to turbulence The turbulence left 13 passengers and four crew members injured, the airline said. The injured passengers were taken to the hospital but were discharged after receiving treatment.

Addressing the cause of the turbulence, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that the DGCA has stepped in to determine how the incident occurred, ANI reported.