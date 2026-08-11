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Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot’s confirmatory drug test positive for banned substance: sources

Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
4 min read11 Aug 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.
Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.
Summary

The positive result follows a 300-foot mid-air plunge on an AI flight that injured 24 people, leaving the commander facing potential termination and regulatory sanctions.

Gift this article

The confirmatory drug test of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plunged around 300 feet during cruise and injured 24 passengers and crew members on 4 August has returned positive for a banned substance, according to two people aware of the development.

The confirmatory drug test of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plunged around 300 feet during cruise and injured 24 passengers and crew members on 4 August has returned positive for a banned substance, according to two people aware of the development.

Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.

Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.

The confirmatory test was conducted after the pilot’s preliminary drug screening returned a “not-negative” result, according to an earlier statement by the ministry. The preliminary test was conducted after the flight landed in Delhi on 4 August.

The development comes as Air India’s outgoing chief executive Campbell Wilson met officials at the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday evening amid the investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the pilot’s drug test.

Also Read | Air India Express doubles borrowing limit amid geopolitical risks, fuel costs

Potential termination

A positive confirmatory test could have serious consequences for the pilot. Air India’s internal rules on drug and alcohol use are understood to be stringent, with termination possible following a confirmed positive test.

“As far as I know, Air India's internal regulations are far more stringent[than the DCGA's rules]. The company has a strict policy of mandatory termination if a pilot is found alcohol or drug positive even once,” said captain PP Singh, former accountable manager and senior vice-president for operations at Jet Airways. The DGCA has detailed requirements for testing flight crew members and air traffic controllers for drugs, Singh added. Airlines are responsible for testing their pilots, with urine samples screened for specified substances.

A preliminary screening result classified as “not-negative” does not by itself establish which substance is present. The sample is required to undergo confirmatory testing to determine the specific substance detected, he said. “If the confirmatory test comes positive, DGCA is immediately and directly informed by the testing establishment,” he added.

Singh said the regulatory consequences depend on whether it is a first, second or subsequent confirmed occurrence. “If it is the first such occurrence, the pilot is sent for rehabilitation or de-addiction, and can be brought back to flying if certified fit later. If such a pilot is detected positive a second time, DGCA will suspend the licence for three years,” he said. “In case of a third occurrence, the licence is cancelled permanently.”

The incident

The Airbus A320, registration VT-EXO, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the country’s aircraft accident investigation agency.

The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew. The incident resulted in injuries to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members, according to the AAIB. It has been classified as a “serious incident” by the ministry, thus expanding the scope of the probe to the pilot’s conduct and possible technical defects in the aircraft.

“Based on information received from the DGCA and the nature of the occurrence, the AAIB has taken up the investigation in accordance with applicable provisions and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocols,” the AAIB said in a statement.

The AAIB is examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence, including flight-data recordings, aircraft systems, operational and maintenance records, medical information and interviews with people concerned.

France’s Bureau of Enquiries and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA)—acting as the investigation authority for the State of Design, the country responsible for the aircraft’s original engineering and airworthiness certification—along with technical representatives of manufacturer Airbus, is assisting the AAIB with technical information and design documentation.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

Change at the top

The development comes amid a leadership transition at Air India. Last week the airline named former Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and managing director, succeeding Wilson. Gebremariam, who headed Ethiopian Airlines for more than a decade, is set to take charge of Air India as the Tata group-owned carrier grapples with operational, financial and safety challenges.

Singh said the incident could have a significant impact on Air India’s reputation. “The memory of the AI171 crash is still kept alive in the public memory because of multiple conspiracy theories which keep surfacing regularly. The real danger for Air India is the travelling public drawing a linkage between the two events which, though unrelated, have taken place within a short span of time,” Singh said.

“A full-fledged report will come from the AAIB so that we can see what definitive action needs to be taken,” civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said at the ministry on Tuesday. “In the meantime, if it is anything related to substance abuse or substance use, I would say we are taking it very seriously from the ministry. If a tweaking in regulations is required, we will do it.”

Air India, the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry are yet to respond to queries from Mint. We were also unable to contact the pilot, whose identity has not been disclosed in accordance with the ongoing investigation.

Also Read | One year after AI171 crash, Air India tightens safety—but gaps remain
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Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Phuket-Delhi pilot’s confirmatory drug test positive for banned substance: sources

Air India Phuket-Delhi pilot’s confirmatory drug test positive for banned substance: sources

Dipali BankaAbhishek Law
4 min read11 Aug 2026, 09:51 PM IST
Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.
Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.
Summary

The positive result follows a 300-foot mid-air plunge on an AI flight that injured 24 people, leaving the commander facing potential termination and regulatory sanctions.

Gift this article

The confirmatory drug test of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plunged around 300 feet during cruise and injured 24 passengers and crew members on 4 August has returned positive for a banned substance, according to two people aware of the development.

The confirmatory drug test of the pilot-in-command (PIC) of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plunged around 300 feet during cruise and injured 24 passengers and crew members on 4 August has returned positive for a banned substance, according to two people aware of the development.

Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.

Air India and the civil aviation ministry are yet to officially confirm the result.

The confirmatory test was conducted after the pilot’s preliminary drug screening returned a “not-negative” result, according to an earlier statement by the ministry. The preliminary test was conducted after the flight landed in Delhi on 4 August.

The development comes as Air India’s outgoing chief executive Campbell Wilson met officials at the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday evening amid the investigation into the incident and the circumstances surrounding the pilot’s drug test.

Also Read | Air India Express doubles borrowing limit amid geopolitical risks, fuel costs

Potential termination

A positive confirmatory test could have serious consequences for the pilot. Air India’s internal rules on drug and alcohol use are understood to be stringent, with termination possible following a confirmed positive test.

“As far as I know, Air India's internal regulations are far more stringent[than the DCGA's rules]. The company has a strict policy of mandatory termination if a pilot is found alcohol or drug positive even once,” said captain PP Singh, former accountable manager and senior vice-president for operations at Jet Airways. The DGCA has detailed requirements for testing flight crew members and air traffic controllers for drugs, Singh added. Airlines are responsible for testing their pilots, with urine samples screened for specified substances.

A preliminary screening result classified as “not-negative” does not by itself establish which substance is present. The sample is required to undergo confirmatory testing to determine the specific substance detected, he said. “If the confirmatory test comes positive, DGCA is immediately and directly informed by the testing establishment,” he added.

Singh said the regulatory consequences depend on whether it is a first, second or subsequent confirmed occurrence. “If it is the first such occurrence, the pilot is sent for rehabilitation or de-addiction, and can be brought back to flying if certified fit later. If such a pilot is detected positive a second time, DGCA will suspend the licence for three years,” he said. “In case of a third occurrence, the licence is cancelled permanently.”

The incident

The Airbus A320, registration VT-EXO, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a sudden altitude variation of around 300 feet during cruise before stabilising and landing safely in Delhi, according to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the country’s aircraft accident investigation agency.

The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members comprising two pilots and six cabin crew. The incident resulted in injuries to 20 passengers and four cabin crew members, according to the AAIB. It has been classified as a “serious incident” by the ministry, thus expanding the scope of the probe to the pilot’s conduct and possible technical defects in the aircraft.

“Based on information received from the DGCA and the nature of the occurrence, the AAIB has taken up the investigation in accordance with applicable provisions and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocols,” the AAIB said in a statement.

The AAIB is examining technical, operational, medical and human-factor evidence, including flight-data recordings, aircraft systems, operational and maintenance records, medical information and interviews with people concerned.

France’s Bureau of Enquiries and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA)—acting as the investigation authority for the State of Design, the country responsible for the aircraft’s original engineering and airworthiness certification—along with technical representatives of manufacturer Airbus, is assisting the AAIB with technical information and design documentation.

Also Read | Air India loses altitude, IndiGo soars on capacity addition

Change at the top

The development comes amid a leadership transition at Air India. Last week the airline named former Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Tewolde Gebremariam as its new CEO and managing director, succeeding Wilson. Gebremariam, who headed Ethiopian Airlines for more than a decade, is set to take charge of Air India as the Tata group-owned carrier grapples with operational, financial and safety challenges.

Singh said the incident could have a significant impact on Air India’s reputation. “The memory of the AI171 crash is still kept alive in the public memory because of multiple conspiracy theories which keep surfacing regularly. The real danger for Air India is the travelling public drawing a linkage between the two events which, though unrelated, have taken place within a short span of time,” Singh said.

“A full-fledged report will come from the AAIB so that we can see what definitive action needs to be taken,” civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu said at the ministry on Tuesday. “In the meantime, if it is anything related to substance abuse or substance use, I would say we are taking it very seriously from the ministry. If a tweaking in regulations is required, we will do it.”

Air India, the DGCA and the civil aviation ministry are yet to respond to queries from Mint. We were also unable to contact the pilot, whose identity has not been disclosed in accordance with the ongoing investigation.

Also Read | One year after AI171 crash, Air India tightens safety—but gaps remain
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more lRead more

ike a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

Read Less
Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived seRead more

veral newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaAir India Phuket-Delhi pilot’s confirmatory drug test positive for banned substance: sources
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