Air India pilot collapses moments before flying Delhi-bound plane in Bengaluru, airline says ‘in hospital but stable’

An Air India Delhi-bound flight was delayed in the early hours of July 4 after the pilot collapsed shortly before take-off and was rushed to the hospital in Bengaluru, an Air India spokesperson said.

Flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi was delayed and operated by another member of the airlines cockpit crew, the spokesperson said. The pilot is stable but is still under observation in the hospital, the spokesperson added.

“There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of 04 July. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately,” the spokesperson said.

A PTI report quoting sources said that the pilot was in the cockpit and was about to sign the mandatory documents – tech log – to accept the aircraft for flying when he collapsed there.

“He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital. Consequently, AI2414 was delayed and operated by another member of our cockpit crew. Our immediate priority is to assist the pilot and his family to ensure his speedy recovery,” the statement added.

Air India Washington-Delhi flight held back after technical snag Air India cancelled its New Delhi to Washington DC flight on Wednesday after a technical issue during a routine stopover in Vienna led to extended maintenance work, an airline spokesperson said.

According to an ANI report, the onward Vienna-Washington segment was cancelled, and all passengers were disembarked in Vienna.

The disruption also led to the cancellation of the return flight AI104 from Washington, DC to Delhi via Vienna. Air India stated that affected passengers have been rebooked on alternate services or offered full refunds, depending on their preferences.

"Flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington, DC on 2 July 2025 made a planned fuel stop in Vienna. During routine aircraft checks, an extended maintenance task was identified, which required rectification before the next flight and, thus, additional time for completion," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

"Due to this, the Vienna to Washington, DC leg was cancelled, and passengers were disembarked. Passengers eligible for visa-free entry or those with valid Schengen visas were provided with hotel accommodations in Vienna until the next available flight. For those without entry permission, accommodations are being arranged, pending immigration and security clearances by Austrian authorities. Consequently, flight AI104 from Washington, DC, to Delhi via Vienna was also cancelled, and the affected passengers have been rebooked on alternative flights to Delhi or offered full refunds based on their preferences," the airline added.