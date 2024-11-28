Air India Pilot Suicide in Mumbai: Family alleges harassment over non-veg food, boyfriend in custody

A 25-year-old Air India pilot, Srishti Tuli, died by suicide in Mumbai after alleged harassment from her boyfriend over her dietary choices. Police have arrested Aaditya Pandit, her boyfriend, who reportedly abused her for eating non-veg food.

Updated28 Nov 2024, 10:44 AM IST
An Air India Pilot committed suicide in Mumbai on Monday. (Representative image)
An Air India Pilot committed suicide in Mumbai on Monday. (Representative image)(Pixabay)

A day after an Air India Pilot from UP was found dead at her Mumbai apartment, her family members accused her boyfriend of harassing her for eating non-veg. 

Commercial pilot Shrishti Tuli took the drastic step after her boyfriend forced her to stop eating non-veg food at an event, reported PTI, citing an official.

According to the news agency, Srishti Tuli, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, hanged herself with a data cable late at night at her apartment in the Kanakia Rain Forest building in the Marol area. The incident followed after she fought with her boyfriend Aaditya Pandit, who was living in Delhi.

The police have arrested Tuli's boyfriend and sent him in four-day custody. Further investigation is underway. “In the jurisdiction of Powai Police, a woman named Srishti Tuli, who is said to be a pilot, committed suicide on the night of the 24th and 25th of November. After this, the police arrested her boyfriend Aditya Pandit under 108 BNS,” ANI quoted Mumbai Police's statement.

Deceased was the first woman pilot from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

Shrishti Tuli was the first woman pilot from Gorakhpur and was even felicitated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shrishti Tuli's uncle Vivek Tuli told India Today in an interview. 

Tuli has been living in Mumbai for work since June last year. She and Punit had met while pursuing commercial pilot course in Delhi two years ago and they came into a relationship, reported PTI citing an official from Powai police station.

Before committing suicide, Tuli had a quarrel with Pandit after which he left for Delhi by car. During the drive, Tuli called Pandit and warned him that she would end her life. After that, Pandit immediately rushed to Mumbai and found the door of her flat locked from inside, official told PTI.

Later, he opened the door with the help of a keymaker and found Tuli hanging with a data cable. The woman was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital where she was declared brought dead. No suicide note was found in the house.

Her family has accused Aaditya Pandit of abutment of suicide and also claimed that he had tampered with evidence at the suicide spot. Tuli's uncle had later approached the police that Pandit would harass her and even humiliate her in public, he had also pressurised her to change her food habits, the news agency reported.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:44 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAir India Pilot Suicide in Mumbai: Family alleges harassment over non-veg food, boyfriend in custody

