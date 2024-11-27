Air India Pilot dies by suicide, found hanging in rented flat in Mumbai; boyfriend arrested

  • Air India Pilot Srishti Tuli was found hanging in her rented flat behind Marol Police Camp in Andheri on November 25.

Livemint
Updated27 Nov 2024, 07:48 PM IST
Woman pilot dies by suicide in Mumbai. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Woman pilot dies by suicide in Mumbai. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old Air India pilot died by suicide in Mumbai, following which, Powai police have arrested her boyfriend.

The deceased, identified as Srishti Tuli, was found hanging in her rented flat behind Marol Police Camp in Andheri on November 25.

However, no suicide note was not found in the flat.

Her boyfriend Aditya Pandit (27) has been arrested by Powai police on charges of abetment, and the court has remanded him in police custody till November 29.

According to Free Press Journal, Srishti's relatives have alleged that Pandit mistreated her, frequently argued with her over the phone, and instigated her to take this extreme step.

Srishti originally hails from Uttar Pradesh and has been living in Mumbai since June 2023.

Srishti and her boyfriend fell in love while training for a commercial pilot's license in Delhi.

The woman’s family has alleged that they suspect the accused killed her and was trying to portray it as a suicide, reported Indian Express.

They also claimed that the boyfriend abused her in public and stopped her from eating non-vegetarian food.

Citing a police probe, the report said that after returning from work on Sunday, Srishti had an argument with her boyfriend. Later, he left for Delhi. However, she called and informed him about the extreme step she was going to take. Following that, he returned to her place but found the door locked from inside. He called the key maker and took her to the hospital. However, she was declared dead.

“The post-mortem report indicates the cause of death to be suicide. We have sent the woman’s phone, which is locked, to a forensic lab to analyse her conversations with the accused," IE reported quoting Jitendra Sonawane, Senior Inspector of Powai police station.

 

Earlier this month, in another incident, a 24-year-old man shot dead his girlfriend before killing self with the same gun in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Tuesday morning.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The incident took place near Madafarpur market when Udayraj Verma, a resident of Singathi village, opened fire on his 22-year-old girlfriend, Jyoti, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said.

First Published:27 Nov 2024, 07:48 PM IST
      Popular in News

