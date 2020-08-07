At least 14 people died, including the pilot, after Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight with 191 passengers had skidded off the runaway at Karipur airport. Police said at least 14 people were killed and 123 others injured, according to news agencies. Captain Deepak Vasant Sathe was killed in the accident. Akhilesh Kumar, his co-pilot was critically injured.

Abdul Karim, a police officer, said at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition.

The incident took place at 7.40 pm on Friday amid heavy showers in the southern state. The initial images showed the aircraft had broken into two pieces. The fire tenders and ambulances were immediately rushed to the spot.

"A Dubai-Kozhikode Air India Express flight fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 of Karipur Airport & broke down in two pieces," said Directorate General of Civil Aviation. "Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing," the aviation regulator confirmed.

The Air India Express flight AXB1344, B737 was a part of the Vande Bharat Mission, an initiative started by the central government to bring back stranded Indians from international countries amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala chief minister Vijayan after the incident. "Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected," Prime Minister assured.

"Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Union home minister Amit Shah said he had asked NDRF team to reach the site at the earliest and assist in rescue operations.

Vijayan informed him that rescue operations were in full swing, the sources said. He has also asked all government agencies to engage in rescue operations using all government facilities. The chief minister has deputed state minister A C Moideen to coordinate the rescue operations.

Fire and Rescue teams of two districts — Kozhikode and Malappuram were engaged. According to information from Kozhikode medical college, seriously injured people have been admitted there. The condition of a mother and child injured in the accident was very serious, Kerala health minister K K Shailaja said.

